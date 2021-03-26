With a face like the morning, a smile like the shining of the sun, and a dawn of roses, Zahia Al-Baytem indicated in her hand the greetings of the Emirates, its government, and its people, recovering from the Corona epidemic, after having had a compassionate conscience, white hands, and health care from the time she entered the hospital until her discharge, and she In the cradle of care, the goddesses of the beautiful dream comforted her, and she raised on her temporal body the butterflies of the noble field, which made her and her family enjoy joy and tranquility, because everyone whose passengers descend on the land of the Emirates, his dream falls between the eyelashes, and his soul rests on the sands of safety and the happiness of happiness, here on this earth people Equal as the teeth of a comb, neither weird nor strange, here is the plunge in the river, here the merging of the authentic narrative, here the camel relaxes, the horses tighten their wishes, and the birds are cheerful in the joyful party of nature.

Mrs. Zahia came to the Emirates on a visit, but the sway of the epidemic prevented her from seeing the reality of this country, but after a while, she saw what she heard and enjoyed the countryside, whose people are butterflies that color life with joy, and its institutions with various names, bouquets of roses, the feelings of everyone who treads The earth, I found this lady in the white bed, eyes staring at her visage, guiding her with tenderness, hearts around her, giving her safety, and the place folds her tiny body, in the cloak of love.

Therefore, after Zahia came out of pain, and sickness subsided, the sun shone in her eyes in terms of the hearts that surrounded her with a zone of warmth, and wrapped her corners with a sheet of hope for life, the return of wellness and the joy of meeting parents and loved ones, and the emergence of a new dawn of the ninetieth, confirming the saying that the numbers do not It expresses the ages, but the person is the icon whose beauty does not extinguish the passage of years, as long as there is a nation that protects people from the symptoms, pays their footsteps with hope, and fills the bowl of their feelings with the grass of optimism.

Zahia defeated Corona, after a coma that lasted for two months, and this is evidence that our health institutions are the elixir of our lives. Zahia has succeeded and surpassed the ordeal of the incurable disease, thanks to the efforts of the sincere, the sincere efforts, the solidarity of the lovers, and the solidarity of the lovers of life.