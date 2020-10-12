Former Team India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge are about to become parents. The two will become parents for the first time. Zaheer and Sagarika got married in 2017. Both are currently in the UAE. Zaheer is associated with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians as Director of Cricket Operations.Although Zaheer and Sagarika themselves have not made any comment about this, our associate newspaper Mumbai Mirror has confirmed this news by quoting this couple’s friend.

Zaheer recently celebrated his birthday in the UAE. He was accompanied by his teammates from Mumbai Indians. Sagarika was also with him. The cake cutting video was also shared by Mumbai Indians. Anushka and Virat will become parents in January. Virat, Anushka herself gave this information by tweeting.