The next blow in the public dispute between FC Bayer and David Alaba. The Austrian’s adviser countered Hasan Salihamidzic’s statements. For the FCB Eigengwächs one demands significantly less than for Robert Lewandowski.
The last few days have been hot around David Alaba. Uli Hoeneß entered the Sport1 ‘One-two’ the next avalanche in public contract poker. Alaba’s father George and advisor Pini Zahavi shot back and expressed their incomprehension.
On Thursday then Bayern’s sports director Hasan Salihamidzic put across the kicker to. Alaba have repeatedly rejected an attractive offer from the record champions. Nevertheless, they continue to try everything to persuade the Austrian to extend his contract. More than the top earners Robert Lewandowski or Manuel Neuer will not be offered Alaba – as Brazzo made clear.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is trying to smooth things over and warned both sides not to make any more public statements about contract poker. Rather, one should negotiate trustingly and, above all, internally.
What we’re asking for David is well below Robert’s salary.
– Pini Zahavi via Sky
But the rolling stone is evidently unstoppable. Because Zahavi now spoke to Sky again to the Causa Alaba.
“I don’t want to comment on this renewed approach. Just this much: Mr Salihamidzic has apparently forgotten who Robert Lewandowski’s advisor is. I negotiated Robert’s contract last year and of course I know exactly what he deserves. What we do asking for David is well below Robert’s salary, “assured the Israeli.
In doing so, he clearly contradicts Salihamidzic’s statements and once again provides a source of ignition. In this poisoned atmosphere, the outcome of the negotiations seems to be more open than ever. The public exchange of blows is likely to be counterproductive for both sides.
Or as coach Hansi Flick aptly put it at the PK before the Bundesliga opener against Schalke: The picture currently shown does “not do justice to this great relationship between David and FC Bayern.”
