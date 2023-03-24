Zahara, La Casa Azul and Nunatak become the first confirmations of the Hermosa Fest. The festival, which will celebrate its second edition, returns this year to La Manga’s Trips Summer Club and will do so during the weekend of October 13 and 14. Tickets are already on sale through Offerplan at a price of 49 euros.

The announcement was made this Friday during the presentation of the event, which was attended by the vice mayor, Ana Belén Castejón, and the Councilor for Culture and Equality, David Martínez Noguera, together with the promoter of the festival, Alfonso Vera, and its director, Antonio Palazon.

In addition, the festival presents novelties such as two dates during the summer season itself, with a Hermosa Summer Fest edition that will include the Camela concert, on July 28, and M-Clan on August 11. «These concerts have the objective of positioning the festival. We know that La Manga is a very important tourist pole and we wanted tourists to live the Hermosa experience”, explained the director of the event.

The Hermosa will host the only performance of Zahara Rave this 2023 in the Region. In addition, they will repeat La Casa Azul “on their own merits and popular acclaim after last year’s show” and the local group Nunatak, who recently released their fifth album.

As the director of the festival advanced, “over the next few weeks we will be announcing more groups and surprises, always with the criteria of the Hermosa Fest, which is based on respect and good vibes.”

«We had to bet on these policies, of which we are pioneers at the regional level, on diversity, equality and inclusion of all, in a format of joy and fun with which we show that we are a welcoming, friendly city and in which nobody is superfluous. », valued Ana Belén Castejón, who also wanted to thank the Councilor for Culture and Equality for his commitment to this initiative.

Likewise, Castejón showed the City Council’s commitment to the festival and encouraged local suppliers to also bet on it. “If we have the best place, the best programming, entrepreneurial courage, a magnificent management and a councilor who works as a team with the rest of the councils, we just need more budget,” he stressed. “We are going for everything, because we have the best festival,” concluded the deputy mayor.

«The first edition was an incredible experience and a complete success. It not only consisted of bringing music and culture to La Manga, it was also fighting for the deseasonalization of the area, supporting the hotel, restaurant, local commerce and sports centers, and showing people that, beyond the high season of summer , La Manga, Cartagena and Cabo de Palos are a fantastic destination, with a wonderful climate and incredible gastronomy to enjoy the holidays”, explained Antonio Palazón.