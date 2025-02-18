You have to be careful with the discs that are taken. Because if it is too good, so good as to become a symbol of an era, you can leave you with a silly face thinking “And now what?” That must be happening to a Madrid artist, another … from bass Llobregat, and to a large extent is what happened to Zahara, whose album ‘Puta’ (2021) not only had a hardly overcome impact: It was a auto-exorcism that would let anyone dry during a good season.

“Indeed,” the composer, singer, guitarist, keyboardist starts and for a while also producer of Úbeda. “Before I start working, I had to tell myself:” I have already made the best album of my career, because great, it is already. ” It was a release that let me experiment, play, laugh, feel really free. Instead of taking ‘whore’ as a place from which to jump, I tried to stay away from the idea of ​​overcoming, and close to the idea of ​​simply continuing ».

That ‘whore’ is present, however, in this new album called ‘Slow tenderness’“But from denial,” explains Zahara. «Instead of talking about the past, now I speak of the present, how I feel love, how I feel friendship, how I feel with myself. But that redile in which I get into, also ends up breaking to give way to other sensations that show that I still continue with some things ».

That mosqueo is especially noticeable in ‘Too songs’, a title that seems to turn a hit of the Madrid mentioned above to report things like “that there are too many women in the festivals posters,” says Zahara citing one of the verses Of the song, where he also criticizes the avalanche of content that floods the streaming platforms every Friday, as Dani Martín did recently, but from a more self -critical angle. «I complain that too many songs come out, but contributing one more to the market. Recognizing the wheel in which I am involved. He was going more against the reggaetonos, but it seems strange to me to blame it for a genre, because everyone already does it. We all try to have our hole in that ocean of songs, in which you can barely touch the background because there are more fish than water ».

The big difference between ‘whore’ and ‘slow tenderness’, admits the author, is that the first was absolutely visceral, a vomit, and the second is radically cerebral, almost a philosophical dissertation: «As is. The other was pure bile, and now I’m wondering what I do here, who I am. It is completely reflective. I am vitally at that point of being turning the ham, which allows you to observe what you have lived, and at the same time face what you are. That’s when I told myself: “Ok, ok, I will try to live now because if this is not going to happen very fast.”

The phrase “life was this” is repeated several times throughout the album, giving it a certain conclusive nuance. «It is,” the artist is, because I reach conclusions, such as that I cannot give anything, or give anything for granted or known. Each song is an attempt to understand life, including processing everything that happened with ‘Puta’, and the only thing I have made clear is that tenderness is important. And also, we have to lower the revolutions ».

It refers, among other things, the hate locomotive in which we have turned social networks. Something that she herself suffered to beast in the times of ‘whore’ for the promotional photos in which she posed dressed as a virgin, and that gives her authority to comment on the cancellation tsunami that is now dragging actress Karla Sofía Gascón to the shores of ostracism. «It is very ugly what he said. It is what he thinks, it is not something that has been misrepresented. They are very racist tweets, and it is not worth the excuse that they are taken from context. But cancellation is being disproportionate for the fact that she is a woman. Look at Kanye West, who is proclaimed Nazi, or Rihanna’s ex -husband, who hit him such a beating that he could not go a Grammy gala, and now he won one. Or the number of abusers who have won prizes. With them they are not primed in the same way. It is good to point out that what Gascón tweeted was horrible, but what is being done with her … We also have to look how far we are going to get.

The song that gives half a title to the album, ‘The tenderness’, speaks precisely of being accepted. “Of The turns I have tried to fit in placesto eat my head for someone who really doesn’t care, ”explains Zahara. «He also talks about having a bad time for an uncle who is a asshole, of having a bad time thinking that I have to be pretty and I have to fit into the standardized physicist model … I just want them to treat me with kindness, with love, feel valued And be fine. Sit on the couch to watch a movie and take my hand. I don’t want any of what I have been believing for so long ».