Abidjan (AFP)

Crystal Palace striker Wilfried Zaha has returned to the Ivory Coast squad to participate in the African Nations Cup finals between January 9 and February 6 in Cameroon, after French coach Patrice Baumel included him in the list of 28 players on Thursday.

Zaha was absent from the last international window last November, after he asked his coach not to call him up because he wanted to think about his future with the “Elephants” team.

He will join a strong attacking line that includes, at his head, Sebastian Haller, the Dutch sniper of Ajax Amsterdam and the top scorer in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

Bommel wants to rely on experienced players, as he called up six elements from the squad that crowned the continental champions in 2015, including defenders Serge Aurier and Eric Payet, as well as striker Max Gradel.

The players will join a training camp from December 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, until January 6.

Ivory Coast, the defending champion in 1992 and 2015, was drawn in Group E with Equatorial Guinea, Sierra Leone and defending champion Algeria.