Hades took the world by storm when it finally came out of early access last year. The new of Supergiant games ended up becoming one of the best roguelites of all time, and to celebrate your first anniversary, Good smile company will be throwing an adorable figure Nendroid from Zagreus.

Via Twitter, the company presented us with a first look at the design that this new figure will have, although sadly they did not give more details such as price or launch date.

“Congratulations to Supergiant Games on Hades’s first anniversary! “We are excited to announce that a Zagreus Nendoroid is currently in development. Stay tuned for more information soon. “

Congratulations to @SupergiantGames on the 1st Anniversary of HADES !! We’re excited to announce that a Nendoroid of Zagreus is currently in the works! Stay tuned for more information coming soon!#HadesGame #nendoroid #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/jWqgTfNpHW – GoodSmile_US (@GoodSmile_US) September 17, 2021

Normally, this type of figure usually goes on the market between six and eight months after being announced, however, there have been cases in which it takes more than a year to open pre-sales. Hopefully that’s not the case with Zagreus.

Source: Good smile company