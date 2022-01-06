No way. After yesterday afternoon’s postponement of the men’s special slalom in Zagreb, today’s attempt was also unsuccessful. Temperatures were too high, although they were still lower than on Wednesday. The snow dropped and the track soon became dangerous. The jury was thus forced to stop the descent after 19 athletes had already completed their time. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag had set the best time in 55”26, ahead of Ramon Zenhausern by 49 cents and Clement Noel by 58.