The race, canceled yesterday and postponed to this morning, was stopped after 19 athletes had gone down. The temperatures were too high, the snow didn’t hold up and the track became impassable. The Cup now moves to Switzerland with the Giant and the Slalom
No way. After yesterday afternoon’s postponement of the men’s special slalom in Zagreb, today’s attempt was also unsuccessful. Temperatures were too high, although they were still lower than on Wednesday. The snow dropped and the track soon became dangerous. The jury was thus forced to stop the descent after 19 athletes had already completed their time. Sebastian Foss-Solevaag had set the best time in 55”26, ahead of Ramon Zenhausern by 49 cents and Clement Noel by 58.
The program
–
“Due to unfavorable conditions and in the interest of the safety of the athletes, the committee has decided to cancel today’s men’s slalom”. Words of the International Ski Federation (Fis), which therefore puts an end to the race in Croatia. The World Cup will now resume on Saturday in Switzerland, in Adelboden, with the Giant. On Sunday, however, the Slalom will be staged.
January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 15:11)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
#Zagreb #mens #slalom #definitively #canceled
Leave a Reply