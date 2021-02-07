Alina Zagitova’s team defeated rivals from Evgenia Medvedeva’s team at the team tournament as part of the Channel One Cup in Moscow. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The athletes demonstrated their free program on Sunday, February 7th. The final score: 2634.95 – 2606.21 in favor of the wards of the Olympic champion. Singles brought decisive points to Zagitova’s team.

Among the representatives of Zagitova’s team were Anna Shcherbakova, Kamila Valieva, Dmitry Valiev, and also a couple of Evgenia Tarasova / Vladimir Morozov. Skaters such as Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Alexandra Trusova, Mikhail Kolyada and the dance duet Alexandra Stepanova / Ivan Bukin performed for Medvedeva’s team.

The team tournament was held at the Megasport Sports Palace in Moscow. Each team has three singles, three singles, three dance duos and two sports couples. The winner of the competition, the prize fund of which was 10 million rubles, was determined by summing all the points.