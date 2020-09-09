Russian determine skater Alina Zagitova refused to take part within the check skates of the nationwide group, experiences press service Determine Skating Federation of Russia.

The Olympic champion defined her refusal to carry out together with her intention to dedicate extra time to her new work within the Ice Age present, the place she’s going to attempt herself as a bunch for the primary time.

Earlier it grew to become recognized that 18-year-old Alina Zagitova grew to become the host of the Ice Age tv undertaking on Channel One, and Olympic champion Alexei Yagudin might be her co-host.

Recall that in December 2019, Zagitova suspended her aggressive profession, however later she resumed coaching.