Figure skater Alina Zagitova admitted that she used to react sharply to the hate in her address

Figure skater Alina Zagitova spoke about the reaction to the hate in her address. Her words lead Sport24.

“Before, I reacted sharply to the hate. I thought, what if they are right and I can’t do anything? But if you think about every comment, nothing will work, ”admitted the 21-year-old athlete.

Zagitova noted that in the past she thought about what other people were saying about her, but then changed her attitude to the situation. “We need to try new things and develop. Now I try everything at once, ”she said. According to her, during a recent trip to Sochi, she tried base jumping and liked it.

The athlete has repeatedly come under criticism from fans for trying to try herself in new roles. On July 1, as part of the Moscow Sports Day, the figure skater held a fencing match against the Olympic champion Sofia Velikaya. In November 2022, Zagitova sparred in boxing with Olympic winner Oleg Saitov.

Zagitova suspended her sports career in December 2019. The figure skater is the 2018 Olympic champion. She also won the World Championship and the European Championship. At the moment she works as a host in the show “Ice Age”, aired on Channel One.