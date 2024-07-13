Olympic champion Zagitova showed the first rehearsal of the show “Time Keepers”

Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova showed in Telegram-channel, how preparations are going for her show “Time Keepers”.

“I’m fine, I’m just a little sick. But it’s not surprising, because there are sleepless nights, a bunch of rehearsals, a studio and other issues related to the show,” the athlete shared. According to her, no one has ever done a similar project before.

Zagitova announced her own ice show on July 1. The shows will take place on August 29 and 31 in Kazan.

Zagitova is the only Russian singles skater to have won all the world figure skating titles. She won the 2018 Olympics, became the World and European Champion, and also the winner of the Grand Prix Final. In 2019, she paused her career to focus on her work as a TV presenter.