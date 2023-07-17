Figure skater Zagitova said that for the championship in sports you need to train and not drink

Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova revealed the secret of the championship in sports with one phrase. Her words lead Sport24.

“Train and not drink!”, The athlete said, answering the question of what needs to be done to become a champion.

Earlier, The Sun US estimated the financial condition of the 21-year-old athlete. According to the source, the financial situation of the figure skater is estimated at five million dollars.

Zagitova is the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic champion. She also won the World Championship and the European Championship. The figure skater suspended her sports career in December 2019. After that, she worked as a host in the Ice Age show, aired on Channel One.