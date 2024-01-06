Ceremony on Sunday (7.Jan.2023) is open to the public; Four-time world football champion died at the age of 92 on Friday (5th January)
The body of Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo (1931-2024) will be laid to rest on Sunday (7 January 2024), from 9:30 am, at the headquarters of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.
The wake will be open to the public. The burial will take place at the São João Batista Cemetery, also on Sunday, at 4 pm.
The four-time world football champion died on Friday (5th January). He had been hospitalized since the end of December in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.
The news of the death was announced on the former player's social media profile. Read the full published text:
“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.
“A devoted father, loving grandfather, affectionate father-in-law, faithful friend, successful professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.
“We thank God for the time we were able to spend with you and we ask the Father that we find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us.”
The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) lamented Zagallo's death. On its website, the entity declared 7 days of mourning in honor of the “eternal memory of your eternal champion” and declared to be committed to “revering his legacy”.
WHO WAS ZAGALLO
Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was born in Atalaia (AL), on August 9, 1931.
He began his career at América, in Rio de Janeiro. He won his first title in 1949, at the Rio de Janeiro Amateur Championship. He went to Flamengo in 1950. There, he won the Campeonato Carioca on 3 occasions: 1953, 1954 and 1955.
He signed with Botafogo in 1958. With the Rio team, he won, among other titles, the Taça Brasil. He retired in 1964 and went from player to coach of the Rio club. He remained in the post until 1968.
With the Brazilian team, Zagallo made history. He was four-time world champion:
- 1958 World Cup – player;
- 1962 World Cup – player;
- 1970 World Cup – coach (took over after João Saldanha left);
- 1994 World Cup – technical coordinator.
Zagallo returned to command the national team with the departure of Carlos Alberto Parreira, shortly after the 1994 World Cup. He won the Copa América in 1997. After winning, he uttered one of his most famous phrases. During the post-game interview, he looked into the camera and said the following: “You’re going to have to swallow me!”. He was addressing critics of his work.
The following year, in 1998, he led the Brazilian team to the World Cup final, held in France. The Brazilians, however, lost the decision to the hosts, 3-1. Zagallo left the team. It was his last spell in charge of the team.
O Power360 List below the other football clubs that Zagallo coached:
- Fluminense;
- Flamengo;
- Kuwait;
- Al-Hilal;
- Vasco da Gama;
- Saudi Arabia;
- Bangu;
- United Arab Emirates;
- Portuguese.
