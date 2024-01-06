Ceremony on Sunday (7.Jan.2023) is open to the public; Four-time world football champion died at the age of 92 on Friday (5th January)

The body of Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo (1931-2024) will be laid to rest on Sunday (7 January 2024), from 9:30 am, at the headquarters of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation), in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro.

The wake will be open to the public. The burial will take place at the São João Batista Cemetery, also on Sunday, at 4 pm.

The four-time world football champion died on Friday (5th January). He had been hospitalized since the end of December in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

The news of the death was announced on the former player's social media profile. Read the full published text:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our eternal four-time world champion Mario Jorge Lobo Zagallo.

“A devoted father, loving grandfather, affectionate father-in-law, faithful friend, successful professional and a great human being. Giant idol. A patriot who leaves us a legacy of great achievements.

“We thank God for the time we were able to spend with you and we ask the Father that we find comfort in the good memories and the great example you leave us.”

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) lamented Zagallo's death. On its website, the entity declared 7 days of mourning in honor of the “eternal memory of your eternal champion” and declared to be committed to “revering his legacy”.