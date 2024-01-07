Zagallo's body is buried in Rio de Janeiro amid applause

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/01/2024 – 19:31

The body of former coach Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo was buried late this Sunday afternoon (7), in the São João Batista cemetery, south of Rio de Janeiro. The coffin left the CBF headquarters, in the west of the city, on a Fire Department car and then carried by military personnel to the tomb. After all, in 1950, Zagallo was an Army police officer and watched in uniform the historic decision of the World Cup between Brazil and Uruguay, at Maracanã.

Few football stars attended the funeral. Among them, Cafu, captain of the Brazilian team, five-time world champion (2002).

Initially, only family and friends could participate in the final farewell to the former coach and player. But admirers and fans – wearing shirts from the Brazilian team, Botafogo, Flamengo and other clubs – attended the funeral, paying their last respects to Velho Lobo.

There was no shortage of applause in the farewell to Zagallo, buried in the family tomb, next to his wife Alcina, with whom he was married for 57 years, had four children and was responsible for the superstition of the number 13.