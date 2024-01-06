Four-time world champion died on Friday (January 5, 2024) of multiple organ failure; was 92 years old

“Brazil champion has 13 letters”.

Hearing this phrase is like remembering Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo (1931-2024). One of the reasons is the attachment to the number 13, which came about with the woman Alcina, devotee of Saint Anthony, celebrated every June 13th. The other is the victorious story, spanning more than half a century, dedicated to the Brazilian football team – on or off the field.

Four of the Brazilian team's 5 world titles had the participation of Velho Lobo, as Zagallo is known. In 2 of the titles, he was an athlete. In one, he served as coach and, in another, as technical coordinator.

Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo died at 11:41 pm on Friday (January 5, 2024). Velho Lobo, four-time world champion with the Brazilian team, was 92 years old. Barra D'Or Hospital, in Rio, where he had been hospitalized since the end of last year, reported that he could not resist multiple organ failure resulting from the progression of multiple previously existing comorbidities.

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) declared a 7-day mourning period in honor of the memory of its eternal champion.

In a statement, the president of the confederation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, lamented the death: “The CBF and Brazilian football mourn the death of one of its greatest legends, Mário Jorge Lobo Zagallo. CBF offers solidarity to his family and fans in this moment of sadness at the departure of this idol of our football”.

The wake will be at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, starting at 9:30 am on Sunday (7 January). The ceremony will be open to the public. The burial will take place at 4pm on the same day, at Cemitério São João Batista.

TRAJECTORY

Zagallo was from Alagoas, from Atalaia, born on August 8, 1931. Before he turned 1, he moved with his family to Rio de Janeiro. His talent with the ball at his feet caught attention when he was approved for the América-RJ children's team, in Tijuca, the neighborhood in the north of Rio where he lived. With Mecão, he was Rio Amateur champion in 1949, as a juvenile.

Before shining at Flamengo, where he was three-time Rio champion (from 1953 to 1955), he was recruited by the Army. In 1950, working as a security guard at Maracanã, he saw up close Uruguayan Alcides Ghiggia silence the Brazilian team and postpone Brazil's then-unprecedented world title dream.

Winning the Oswaldo Cruz Cup (disputed by the Brazilian and Paraguayan teams) in 1958 was the beginning of Zagallo's career with the national team. He wore hopscotch on 36 occasions and scored 6 goals. One in the World Cup final that year, in the 5-2 victory over the Swedes, featuring the first star on the chest of the Brazilian shirt. And the left-winger made clear the tactical importance –defensive and offensive– that earned him the nickname “Little ant”.

It was in 1958 that Zagallo's time at Flamengo came to an end, with the move to Botafogo. It was 7 years at Estrela Solitária, alongside Nilton Santos, Didi and Garrincha, with 2 Rio titles (1961 and 1962) and 2 Rio-São Paulo Tournaments (1962 and 1964). It was also wearing the black and white shirt that the left winger helped the Brazilian team lift the Jules Rimet cup, awarded to the winner of the World Cup, for the second time, in 1962, in Chile.

TRAINER

Zagallo left the field at the age of 34, starting his career as a coach.

In 1966, he took over Botafogo, becoming two-time Rio champion (1967 and 1968) and leading the club to its first Brazilian title, in 1968.

On the eve of the 1970 World Cup, Velho Lobo was called to lead the team in Mexico. He would have less than 100 days to work. Still, he decided to change João Saldanha's team. One of the most striking changes was the choice of the 5 most advanced players. With Gérson, Rivellino, Tostão, Pelé and Jairzinho, all number 10s at their respective clubs, the team won the tri.

After managing the team in the 1974 World Cup, Zagallo spent time in different clubs and countries (Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates), until returning to the national team in 1991, as technical coordinator. Alongside Carlos Alberto Parreira, he was part of the committee for the fourth world championship, being chosen to succeed the champion coach.

The new stint at the helm of hopscotch had bitter moments, such as the elimination in the semifinals of the Atlanta Olympics (United States) by Nigeria, but also victories, such as the Confederations Cup and the Copa América, both in 1997.

This last one was special, as it was the first in Brazil away from home. After defeating the Bolivians in the final, 3-1, at the altitude of La Paz, the Old Wolf fired the famous phrase at his critics: “You're going to have to swallow me!”.

The runner-up in the world championship in France, in 1998, ended Zagallo's second spell in charge of the Brazilian team.

He managed Portuguesa and Flamengo (where he won the Campeonato Carioca and the 2001 Champions Cup). After the penta, in 2002, he renewed his partnership with Parreira, once again assuming the role of technical coordinator of the Brazilian team. The duo lifted the 2004 Copa América and 2005 Confederations Cups. The bye in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup, in Germany, was also the last work of Velho Lobo, at 75 years old.

There were 135 matches ahead of Brazil, with a 79.7% success rate, being the coach with the most games in charge of the national team. As coordinator, he participated in another 72 games (65.7% success rate). “Zagallo ace” doesn’t have 13 letters for nothing.

With information from Brazil Agency.