“Innovation is the only lifeboat for our National Health Service. It is no coincidence that, as a Government, we are addressing the issues of innovation in relation to the shortage of personnel and the moment of great suffering throughout the world of health professions that grips the NHS. What we will be able to do in technology to support our professionals will be what citizens, patients, those who need care will be able to see immediately and better and we are working hard on this. On the table: telemedicine, healthcare of the territory, home therapies, electronic health records, control of healthcare spending. We certainly need to put in more money, but we also need to spend the many resources that we direct towards the NHS much better.” Thus Franco Zaffini, president of the Health, Public Work and Private Work, Social Security and Social Affairs Commission of the Senate, on the occasion of the second edition of the Healthcare Innovation Forum organized by Core today in Rome.

According to Zaffini, among the main critical issues that hinder the innovation of the NHS we find “individual resistance at all levels”. Therefore “the system's capacity for resilience in adopting new acquisitions is a resistance that is much more important than what has been done in recent years, a serious problem that cannot be understood. Overcoming all this is possible – he concludes – by doing strength on our great ability to adapt and above all on the professionalism of our healthcare workers”.