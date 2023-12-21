“I am here to testify to the great importance of the relationship between the complex world of scientific societies and Fism (Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies, Ed.), which represents them all, and the level of political decision-making, the political decision-makers. In this regard, I intend to start a close collaborative relationship with scientific societies to support what will be immediate political decisions.” Thus Francesco Zaffini, president of the Social Affairs, Health and Work Commission of the Senate, to Adnkronos, speaking on the sidelines of the 98th National Congress of the Italian Society of Gynecology and Obstetrics (Sigo) which until 16 December, at the Mico in Milan, calls together the entire Italian gynecology through its federations of hospital (Agoi), university (Agui) and territorial (Agite) gynecologists.

“As early as the first months of 2024 – continues Zaffini – we will launch a series of activities in the process of grounding the national Hta (Health technology assessment) plan. It is an important challenge that concerns our National Health Service in terms of appropriateness and evaluation of the outcomes which, only through great support from the scientific society and reasoning on the latest acquisitions of the scientific community, will we be able to bring back into the texts and decisions of politics” .

On the commitment of the institutions “as a doctor and as a politician – adds Senator Ignazio Zullo, group leader of the Brothers of Italy and member of the X Health Commission – I have the task of combining technique, research, the work of scientific societies with policy tools, to translate into practice and complete a response to the health needs of our population. In this sense we worked in the Commission on legislative proposals” capable of “improving and implementing Annex 8 of the Lea (Essential levels of assistance, ed.) with chronic degenerative pathologies, which have not yet been complied with. And in this he also had the approval of many scientific societies, especially the federation of scientific societies, with its president, Professor Gesualdo”.