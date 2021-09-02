He is the racetrack designer who loves to dare. Jarno Zaffelli, 45, from Emilia from Reggio Emilia, has brought his Italian touch to the most important Formula 1 tracks: from Imola, where he started with interventions in 2011, and Singapore, with whom he has been collaborating for 8 years, at Silverstone, Portimao, Singapore, Paul Ricard, Mugello, Yas Marina and now also on the new Zandvoort.

The Dutch circuit is preparing to host the return of Formula 1 after 36 years and the Italian engineer ensures entertainment and entertainment for the fans and drivers.

Lover of old style circuits, we asked Jarno how it is possible to renovate a track while keeping its identity intact.

How did you manage to combine tradition and innovation?

“We like to design tracks that reflect the feeling that the driver has when driving. We are driven by the desire to translate the adrenaline of a lap into straights, curves and curbs. Our philosophy is to design a track that is perceived as a great challenge so much as to ‘scare’ the drivers. Clearly safety is in first place and in this the support of the FIA ​​is fundamental in evaluating our calculations that have gone so far as to dare what had never been done before “.

What was the starting brief?

“I was asked to do something innovative while preserving the flavor of the old school tracks. Playing on the third dimension to create a ‘roller coaster’ effect and I think we succeeded because of the 14 corners only 2 are flat”.

What challenges did you face?

“Pushing the limit of the rules a little further and in this the Circuit Management and the FIA ​​have supported us to create something unique and then the geography of the terrain and the weather. We are in fact close to the sea and the circuit is built on dunes. of sand “.

How long did it take for you to build the circuit?

“The track works, preceded by the design, lasted about three months, only they were concentrated between December and February, the coldest and most demanding months for the weather”.

The elevations are the hallmark of the new Zandvoort …

“The idea was born from a request from the FIA ​​to lengthen the straight to facilitate overtaking. Not being able to physically lengthen the asphalt strip for environmental reasons (there is a nature reserve on one side and some holiday houses, ‘other), we decided to exploit the third dimension and therefore to explore the possibility of reducing the lateral acceleration of the cars by tilting the track “.

“Today out of 14 curves only two can be considered” flat “, while all the others are characterized by the so-called” banking “or by the inclination of the roadway towards the inside of the curve itself, with values ​​ranging from a minimum of 3 degrees to to a maximum of 19 in the external part of turn 3 (and 18 in the last, very long, turn 14) “.

But what characteristics should a circuit have?

“A track must be fun, perceived as dangerous, beautiful to drive. You must be able to take a lap and have the feeling of not having done it perfect. In this Zandvoort the lines can always be improved, perfected. I think Friday will not be enough to understand it. and interpret it in the best possible way “.

Which leads reflect this philosophy?

“Mugello, Imola, Singapore, even Silverstone is approaching, as is Zandvoort where we have dared to do something unique. We await the verdict of the drivers, but I am sure of the surprise effect”.