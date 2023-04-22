The Verona coach: “It will be a battle in Cremona and we’ll have to prepare well”

Marco Zaffaroni comments on Verona’s victory over Bologna on Sky’s microphones.

“What if, when I arrived, I imagined I’d get to this point with 26 points? The situation was critical but it’s a group that works well and has always believed in it. The players’ faces gave me confidence. We’re on a great journey though we know very well that it is still very tough.We celebrate this victory but immediately think about what awaits us next.

Tonight was a complicated match, he has great quality and we knew it would be difficult. We have reacted well to injuries. Man of the match Verdi or Dawidowicz who grit his teeth? Verdi has great quality, he’s feeling good during a period and he knows how to make important plays. His position is that, behind the striker. Great match for him but also for the defenders and midfielders who fought to bring home this victory. See also Kylian Mbappé lights the fuse on his future

If I have to take credit? The looks of the players have always told me that there was the desire to reach the goal even when everyone thought we were doomed. Now we will have to keep this ability to fight for the full ninety minutes. Bentegodi gives us a big push, we took many of the points at home, but away we only messed up in Genoa. The result in Naples gave us a lot of impetus to grow in personality.

In Cremona we will find a team that has enthusiasm and quality, it will be a battle and we will have to prepare well”.

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 23:31)

