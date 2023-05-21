“Montipò? These aren’t the episodes that will determine our future. What’s important is the team’s attitude, which today was against a top-level team. We got off to a very good start and did well at the start of the second half as well , then we conceded this goal in a phase in which we weren’t suffering and afterwards we had a moment of dullness which shouldn’t happen.Here we need to improve, because we did our performance.

The result between Lecce and Spezia? I never do these calculations and neither does the team. We have to go beyond the lack of contemporaneity. It is the rule and it applies to everyone. The key will be to think about ourselves, because you can’t determine anything about others. Energy is better spent on ourselves rather than on various tables. We need to recover energy and prepare well for the next race, which is very important for us. The quality of the performance must give us confidence, also in relation to the opponent. We just have to think about doing well in the match against Empoli.”