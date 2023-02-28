The Gialloblù coach: “We mustn’t be demoralized. With Spezia it will be a test of strength for the group”

Marco Zaffaroni comments on Verona’s defeat against Fiorentina.

“Quality made the difference, the match said this. We need to improve in this respect: even in recent weeks it was said that going forward, the matches would be like this. Goal chances are fewer, we think exclusively of the result , if you get the chance you have to score. We had them again today, a sensational one at 1-0: we have to try to improve, the quality in these situations determines the episodes, which today went in favor of Fiorentina, a team strong, organized and that has individuality.In the second half we tried to put it back on its feet.

Why Lasagna? He is an important player for us. Fiorentina comes to get you, he accepts the duels: spaces could have opened up for us in the open field and he has the characteristics to attack them, as it later happened. It was a tactical choice, playing against their defensive line he had the opportunity to exploit these spaces. Then there are also physical situations: Gaich had played the last few games, but he needs to acquire a certain physical condition, let’s pay attention to the numbers and how the boys are. We must avoid forcing it from this point of view. But for us Kevin is an important player: it’s a negative period for him, but he mustn’t be demoralised. See also América and Cali, in the tribute to Rincón, drew a tie that does not serve them

With Spice? I’m consistent with what I’ve always said, the path is long and complicated, the key will be to have mental strength and stay on track until the end. Until the last second we will have to stay inside and play our chances, with mental strength. This is a stage that will test the strength of this group. After a defeat, you have to analyze your mistakes, but it mustn’t demoralize you, otherwise you don’t have the requisites to take the path we want to take.”

