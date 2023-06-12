The Verona coach: “We’re crowning a very difficult run-up”
Marco Zaffaroni comment to Sky the victory over Spezia which saved Verona in Serie A.
“It’s a great joy because it was a very difficult and very tough run-up and tonight was the culmination of this journey. There is so much happiness that we want to share with our fans: tonight we made them happy. What has happened since January? The credit goes to the guys who have always believed in us, didn’t get discouraged and had the right perseverance, creating a large group united with the technical staff and all those who worked with us.
The relationship with Bocchetti? We had a great feeling, it was a great job of the staff who have been working here for years. A set that has led to this great result. Montipò was exceptional, he’s a golden boy and I’m happy for him. We also had many young players play who were very good.
We are happy for our fans who once again supported us tonight, it was a tough year for them too”.
June 11, 2023 (change June 12, 2023 | 00:14)
