Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/30/2024 – 19:32

The Zaffari Group, based in Rio Grande do Sul, plans nine projects by the end of 2025, with an estimated total of more than R$1.5 billion in investments. Of these, the group has already disbursed R$410 million. There will be eight launches in the state of Rio Grande do Sul and one in Taboão da Serra (SP). In addition, the company will also have two support establishments to sustain operations.

The first of these launches, a wholesale and retail store, should be opened in Porto Alegre (RS) next Thursday, the 4th. The group’s director, Claudio Zaffari, told Estadão/Broadcast that the company must remain focused on the State of Rio Grande do Sul, including with the aim of economically rebuilding the region.

“We have to start thinking about the economy. We believe in new ventures to seek jobs, taxes and quality relationships so that we gradually move away from the negative memory (of the flood tragedy in the region)”, he stated.

The chain’s supply was affected by the floods, in addition to two stores closed at the beginning of the crisis and opening hours changed during the critical phase. Now, however, the company believes it is time to look to the future. “This is our path. We have to do our part, which is to continue investing”, said Zaffari. The launches until the end of 2025 should generate, in the company’s accounts, 2,300 jobs.

Another launch within this investment is the multi-use complex formed by Bourbon Shopping Carlos Gomes and the Z Tower commercial towers. Located on Avenida Carlos Gomes, the project is receiving an investment of R$356 million and is scheduled to open in the first half of 2025.

Regarding the State of São Paulo, which will have only one of the brand’s planned new stores, Zaffari explains that, in addition to the two existing points of sale and the third to come, the chain sees space for two or three more ventures, to take advantage of the logistics network.

Today, the existing stores are made possible by the imported products route, which passes through the State of São Paulo, and by the chain’s partnership with suppliers in the São Paulo region.

The Zaffari group has 37 stores under the Zaffari and Bourbon banners and ten shopping centers. In total, the group has more than 12 thousand employees.