Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

On Friday, the World Judo Championship matches will resume in Doha, with the participation of 657 male and female players representing 99 countries, including 10 Arab teams, and the value of their prizes is one million euros. and above 100 kg.

The “Friday” round comes in the heavy weight for women under 78 kg, and men under 100 kg, and Zafer Aram will meet his strong Mongolian rival Batkhiaj Junshi in the weight qualifiers, while our team will conclude its participation tomorrow, when Marouf Magu plays in a weight above 100 kg, with the Korean Kagura Kokoro. After our team apologized for not participating in the mixed team competitions that will be held tomorrow, with the participation of 18 teams, at the end of the tournament, and each team will participate with 12 players, and the “Arab Judo” team will represent the brotherly Moroccan team.

Talal Shaveli lost his under-81 kg match against De Witt Frank, the Dutch and European champion, the first candidate for the gold medal with the “Golden Escort”, in one of the longest and most beautiful matches of the tournament so far, as a result of the development of the level of our young player, and the confrontation was decided after extra time for a period 5 minutes for equal level, despite the difference in experience, so that the “Dutchman” won, by a decision of the table referees, by giving our player the third warning, which removed him from the match that hijacked the lights of the round.

At the end of the round, Japan retained the lead in the tournament with 3 gold, two silver and 3 bronze medals, while France advanced to second place (gold, silver and two bronze), Canada fell to third place (gold and bronze), Georgia, Spain and Switzerland each had gold.