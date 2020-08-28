Tenure of Alexander Bakht

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Generally, the image of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been that of a party which does not have many Muslim leaders. Many times the opposition has also targeted the saffron party over this. But there is also a fact that BJP has sent many Muslim leaders from Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha to Parliament. The new name is Zafar Islam, a party candidate from UP. A banker by profession, Zafar is also a spokesperson of the party and has received the reward of bringing veteran Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the Rajya Sabha.Zafar Islam has a good relationship with PM Narendra Modi. Influenced by Modi’s politics, Zafar Islam began his political innings with the BJP. Perhaps this is the reason why the rich Zafar Islam of soft-spoken and very gentle personality has been given a chance in the politics of the Center by the BJP. It is not that only Zafar should become the face of BJP through Rajya Sabha. There is a large number of such Muslim leaders in the party.This Muslim leader, once in the Congress, has also been called the founding member of the BJP. During the Emergency, Bakht became good friends with former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and joined the BJP formed in 1980. In the early phase of the saffron party, Bakht was the only Muslim face of the party. Bakht reached the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh in 1990. Bakht was also a foreign minister in Atal Bihari’s 13-day government. For a long time he was the prominent Muslim face of the party.Naqvi, a prominent Muslim face of the party, is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand. He also has a minority affairs ministry in Modi’s second term. Naqvi also reached the Lok Sabha by winning Lok Sabha elections in 1998. Naqvi has been consistently defending the party against opposition parties.

Najma Heptulla

In 2004, senior leader Najma Heptullah, granddaughter of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who was in the Congress, joined the BJP in 2004. The party did not disappoint him and made him a Rajya Sabha member. Najma also took over the Ministry of Minority Affairs in the first term of the Modi government. However, he resigned from the Modi government in 2016 after the decision to not include members above the age of 75 in the cabinet. Later on the complacency of the Central Government, he was made the Governor of Manipur.

MJ Akbar

MJ Akbar is a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh. Akbar had to resign during the first term of the Modi government due to allegations of inappropriate treatment and sexual exploitation of women journalists. Till then, Akbar was very active in the party and had also been the Minister of State for External Affairs.

Syed Shahnawaz Hussain

Shahnawaz Hussain is the veteran leader of the party. He has been a Member of Parliament from Bhagalpur and Kishanganj Lok Sabha seats of Bihar. The last time Hussain did not contest the Lok Sabha elections. He outspokenly favors the party on various TV channels. In 1999, Hussain also served as Minister of State and Cabinet Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

Arif Beg

Arif Baig, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was a strong leader of the BJP. In 1973, Arif joined the Jana Sangh. He was imprisoned for 19 months during the Emergency. In the 1977 Lok Sabha election, Baig contested from Bhopal on a Janata Party ticket and won a major victory by defeating Dr. Shankar Lal Sharma. Sharma later became the President of the country. In 1989, Baig contested from Betul Lok Sabha seat as a BJP candidate and registered a major victory. He was also the Minister of Commerce and Industry in Morarji Desai’s Sakar.