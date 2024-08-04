Actress Anastasia Zadorozhnaya became a mother for the first time at 38

Actress Anastasia Zadorozhnaya became a mother for the first time at the age of 38, writes Life.ru.

She shared the joyful event with her followers on social media. “Hello,” the actress captioned a photo of her tiny baby hand.

Before this, Zadorozhnaya shared photos in an interesting position. In the shots, she appeared half-naked.

The 38-year-old actress posed for the camera, standing with her hair down against the wall. At the same time, Zadorozhnaya covered her naked body with transparent fabric and held her rounded belly with her hand.

Fans praised the star in the comments.

