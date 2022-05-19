Almost three months after the beginning of the Russian invasion, Vladimir Putin’s Army began testing in Ukraine a prototype of a new laser weapon that is capable of attacking targets five kilometers away and char them in less than five seconds, according to the deputy prime minister of that country, Yuri Borisov.

In dialogue with the local news agency ‘TASS’, the official explained that the device is called Zadira and was first used to shoot down drones. He also celebrated that a new generation of laser weapons would eventually allow Russia to keep its expensive long-range missiles while causing “damage” in other ways.

The cannon was created in 2018, but was kept completely secret. The Russian deputy prime minister compared it to another laser-type weapon known as Peresvet and insisted: “If Peresvet can blind targets, the new generation of laser weapons leads to the physical destruction of the target, its thermal destruction.”

Regarding the tests carried out, he indicated that Zadira effectively impacted a Bayraktar TB2 drone, which he incinerated in less than five seconds.

Following the statements made by Borisov, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the possible deployment of new laser weapons in Ukraine and considered that it reflects Moscow’s desire to find an alternative to the use of missiles, which caused great economic losses without reporting a “strategic military benefit”.

Volodomir Zelensky, President of Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

“Here we see that in the third month of a full-scale war, Russia is trying to find its ‘wonder’. Supposedly laser. All this clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion,” the president stressed, adding that Moscow “is afraid to admit that catastrophic mistakes have been made at the highest levels of state and military in Russia.”

According to Zelensky, Russian troops have fired more than 2,000 missiles as part of the invasion of his country, which he said represents a large part of their arsenal. In addition, he noted that most of the projectiles hit civilian infrastructure and “had no strategic military benefit.”

Also referring to the statements made by the Russian deputy prime minister was a senior US defense official, who said last night that Washington It does not yet have evidence to verify the use of Zadira in Ukraine. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to reveal the US military assessment, according to the AFP agency.

Doubts of the United States and Ukraine for the Russian weapon

Asked about the announcement of this Russian weapon, a Pentagon official said, in a press conference according to what was published by the newspaper ‘The Washington Post’, that the United States had not seen any evidence so far to corroborate what Borisov asserted. with respect to the warlike prototype.

In his speech, even Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he mocked Zadira and compared her to “wunderwaffe” or “wonder weapons”. The term was coined during World War II by Nazi war propagandists who bragged about the lethality of modern military equipment, but that it was actually less dangerous than believed.

“All this clearly indicates the complete failure of the invasion,” Zelensky concluded.

