The League of Justice, directed by Zack Snyder, expanded the well-known story and further developed the heroes who battled Steppenwolf and Darkseid’s army. Its premiere on HBO Max was a resounding success and fans were hopeful that it would revive the DC Extended Universe to produce more spinoff titles.

However, the president of DC films, Walter Hamada, had already assured The New York Times that the director and his film had no place in the franchise. “At least for now, Snyder it is not part of DC films’ new plan and studio executives describe their project for HBO Max as a narrative dead end, a street that leads to nowhere, ”he said.

Zack Snyder premiered his version of Justice League on HBO Max. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

What was Justice League 2 going to be about?

“Legion of Doom’s arrival in Justice League 2 was going to be a pretty wide arc. This is because Riddler would decipher the anti-life equation and then take his own life in front of Batman before the arrival of Darkseid, who would look for this equation. Later, Black Manta and Ocean Master would kill Aquaman, while Dr. Poison did the same with Wonder Woman ”, the leaked argument told.

“On the other hand, Captain Cold would stop Flash and destroy Cyborg. After that, Superman would be controlled by Darkseid and would end Lex Luthor giving way to Batman’s nightmare. The outcome would be in Justice League 3, where Flash would travel in time to alert Bruce Wayne and everything would return to normal ”, he concluded.

More frustrated aftermath

As if a sequel were not enough, Zack Snyder had even signed that he had a series of more installments planned for the Justice League. “I never thought I’d be here finishing JL. It’s amazing, I couldn’t be more happy and excited that they can see it. What I did, my vision of those characters and the trip I wanted them to take, it is known that I planned it in about five films, “he explained to Comicbook.