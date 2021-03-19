The Justice League of Zack snyder came to HBO Max to showcase the director’s original ideas for the DC Extended Universe. The story, characters, and crumbs for the sequels wowed fans. However, there was one detail that caused strangeness above all else.

It is about the square format that the feature film had; something very different from the panoramic viewers have been used to for decades. In this regard, the director had already clarified why he made this decision during the Justice Con.

“My initial plan was for the whole movie to take place in a giant 1:43 on a giant IMAX screen. Superheroes, as figures, tend to be less horizontal, with the possible exception of Superman when he’s flying, ”he initially explained.

“But when he’s standing, he’s more vertical. Everything is composed and shot that way, and much of the restoration is about bringing that back. Go back to these great pictures. It is a completely different aesthetic, with a different and unusual quality. Nobody is doing that. “

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat from catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.