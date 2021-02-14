Zack Snyder’s Justice League is just weeks away from its premiere and a new trailer has been shown to the delight of fans of the DC Extended Universe.

The video shows action-packed scenes, accompanied by Snyder’s characteristic dark tone, but the most important moments of the preview are the appearance of Darkseid and the Joker, which now shows a new look.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – trailer

Jared Leto Put the tattoos aside to show a look similar to the Joker played by Joaquin Phoenix. In addition, the phrase that the villain pronounces is similar to that made by Arthur Fleck: “We live in a society where honor is a distant memory.”

The director makes a clear reference to the Phoenix Joker, due to his new appearance and personality. Leto leaves tattoos and jewelry aside, now he is more sober and with long hair.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It will premiere on March 18 in the United States via HBO Max. Its launch in Latin America is not yet scheduled by Warner Bros, but it is expected to be in June, the month in which the streaming platform will arrive in the region.

What will Zack Snyder’s Justice League show?

The director indicated in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the film will be a completely new experience for viewers: “They probably only appreciated a quarter of what I did. I want to thank HBO and Warner Bros for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized, ”stated the filmmaker.