Troubled times for the current audiovisual creator, subjected to the dictatorship of his own public, by the work and grace of social networks. The internet burns when die-hard fans of a certain product aren’t happy with the result. It is not exactly as they had imagined, to the point of protesting in a torrent so that their demands are heard before the terrible mess that their eyes see. An army of haters defends, with more noise than substance, the only possible path, the one that guides their steps. The franchises suffer especially from the attack of these champions of artistic purity who do not easily accept any detail that goes beyond the preconceived scheme that lives in their heads. Their outrage is such that they ruthlessly demand that the ending of a series or the main artist of a film be changed.

Unfortunately, there are those who agree with them, for fear of selling fewer tickets or losing audience, it cannot be understood otherwise. Fans of superhero stories, not comics, are delighted with the release of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the Snyder Cut that they have to applaud, like it or not, having emerged as the symbol of his victory. Proudly they tweet as if they’ve won a battle, flattering in advance a director’s cut that can put a good hole in Warner’s pocket. The premiere, advertised as the film event of the year, a highly debatable compliment, can only be understood as an HBO Max move to gain subscribers, apart from paying the whim to the irregular Zack Snyder -we are talking about many millions of dollars, difficult to make profitable only in streaming-.

The person in charge of the expired ‘300’, whose infographic aesthetic has aged fatally, had to leave the filming of the adaptation of the popular DC Comics header due to a family tragedy. His replacement, the controversial Joss Whedon, who is called “cancel” (look at him on San Google), finished the job by modifying some passages with added material. The result was a fiasco from which only the scenes with the brave Amazons were spared, as in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The staff tore their clothes and the director exalted by the first installment of ‘Avengers’, finally a comic of moving mamporros, received the octopus, with which he had to delete himself from Twitter. The only salvation, it seemed, was to step back and ‘erase’, a dangerous trend on the rise (we have suddenly forgotten the headache George Lucas caused while reviewing the classic ‘Star Wars’ trilogy). Fuck ‘Justice League’, what a disgust! It is time to cook the paella again with similar ingredients and some additions, reheat the dish to the delight of nonconformist palates, add onion to the omelette instead of removing it, and add chorizo ​​and blood sausage.

It is true that the extended version of ‘Batman v. Superman ‘, so delirious that it catches, an ultimate edition with bonus material, improved Snyder’s underrated film, but his remake of’ Justice League ‘- in its day it was without the’ La ‘- seems a dangerous response to the whim of a bunch of screamers who move on the Internet as if it were their private hunting ground, lashing out at anything that does not meet their mental requirements. The Snyder Cut, to begin with, lasts a whopping four hours, twice as long as its predecessor, which is already a lot to ask the viewer. Those who were complaining about the length of ‘The Irishman’, where are they now? The effort in front of the screen is excessive in these times, where the ability to concentrate is in danger of extinction.

This first impression is joined by a certain feeling of deception due to the fact that additional sequences have been filmed that were clearly not planned in their day. Here’s a trick, like when Ridley Scott put in his final cut of ‘Blade Runner’ a shot of ‘Legend’, shot later. The abuse in post-production is notable and this excess vibrates the generational barrier. Where some see a fascinating display of visual effects, others look away from the creepy CGI indulgence. There are parts that seem, directly, taken from a video game. You don’t have to take a production of these characteristics seriously to enjoy it, something that not all fans of this great marketing pirouette share. Prejudices aside, Snyder had it easy to improve the proposal of the creator of ‘Buffy, the vampire slayer’, to whom he has given a corrective, perhaps unnecessary, that shakes the networks. He has patched up the botched work of his once computer-based colleague, rescuing discarded images of his own work by nurturing excessive footage, difficult to digest at once. The emphasis and arbitrariness in the use of sound effects is somewhat infuriating, and does not hesitate to resort to the language of the video clip, to slow motion with emotional themes in the background, to give a supposedly poetic aspect to scenes that take too long.

Perhaps ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ responds to the current model of audiovisual consumption. It would be necessary to see in the statistics of the streaming platform with how many stops, and in how many parts and days, the multiscreen viewer swallows this invention, no matter how enthusiastic. There is still no voluntary humor in this Frankenstein project, a mammoth piece of hard assimilation if you are not in the mood, overwhelmed by extreme motivation. With this type of «audiovisual events» it is happening as with football: The joke and what is told and presupposed before the game matters more in the sports press than the result itself. HBO Max, in addition, has made the two versions of the film available to the user at the same time, to make a comparison and burn more domestic leisure time, although we can save a drink by pulling YouTube videos where others have already done the work , completely free, with ad hoc homemade montages and the famous “ending explained” videos.

Among the suggestive contributions of the renewed superhero story, which there are, it is worth mentioning a greater depth in some characters, especially Cyborg, who deserved his space -Here we have 242 minutes-, and an improved recreation of some fight scenes in pursuit of the spectacle . Certified that Ben Affleck is the best Batman possible, a symbol to vindicate, waiting for Robert Pattinson. Too bad we can’t enjoy a Bat Man adventure under his direction. Dark photography, a trademark of the house, is worthy of awakening philias and phobias, with moments practically in grayscale. It is not mandatory to buy the aesthetics of Snyder, something old, although we must greatly thank the audacious filmmaker who has cast the 4: 3 format to the kid, a goal for the squad, also to Warner, worth studying (what would have happened in the rooms?). The expectations that this unusual bet has generated are the most commendable, whether they are monetized or not. The most sincere recommendation possible is to watch the film in installments, as a series, as in its day some brilliant minds proposed with ‘The Irishman’. Here it does make all the sense. In fact, it is divided into six parts with the corresponding signs.

After this authorial delusion, bordering on egotism, which goes beyond the director’s cut of a lifetime, setting a terrible precedent, to see what Zack Snyder delights us with with the imminent next step in his career, the premiere of ‘ Army of the Dead ‘, action movie with zombies available directly on Netflix next month. Probably those who have exalted him these days twist their noses, to give meaning to his existence in the networks. Recall that his remake of ‘Day of the Dead’ had a brutal beginning that made Tarantino fall in love and the film got a high note even among George A. Romero’s ultrafans and the original undead film. Let’s hope that the play of the Snyder Cut does not encourage the staff to demand changes in any commercial work that does not convince public opinion, although the definitive solution could be for the Internet user himself to modify whatever he wants at home, with his computer, according to its parameters, while devouring pizza, cheetos and energy drinks. There are machines in the home, real control stations that can do pixel by pixel tricks.. and people with a lot of free time and the desire to “fix”, in their own way, the audiovisual disasters of the new millennium. There are those who already use their day to day in these overwhelming tasks, as if there was nothing better to combat boredom. There is? It is the hour of the interactive spectator, with the pros and cons that this entails. By the way, how will Mr. Whedon sleep these days?