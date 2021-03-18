The DC Extended Universe that shocked the world in 2013 was not the same after Zack Snyder’s departure as the franchise’s main builder. The unfortunate death of his daughter Autumn forced the artist to separate from his work, breaking the heart of the first and disfiguring the second. In this scenario, the fans became the heroes, rejected the theatrical version of Justice League by Joss Whedon and stoked the passion of the director to complete its creation.

“I wasn’t ready, but on second thought, one of the important things that led me to say ‘it’s okay’ to this great job was that commitment I made with those actors. It was like: ‘Let’s finish this. Let me leave it behind, let me honor what we talk about creation, ‘”Snyder mused. “Having the opportunity to finish it was something that we all felt would be a cathartic experience. And in truth it has been, “he said.

Like the Dark Knight in fiction, the filmmaker gathered the cast, involved crew, and new recruits to the battlefield to honor the battle that loyal DCEU fans began with the campaign. #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. An unprecedented social media media move for a film that refused to die in the past to shine in a hopeful future.

After an exciting and uncertain contest, the hundreds of fans around the world turned into the thousands. March 18, 2021 became the date to witness the origin of the authentic League of Justice. “They said the age of heroes would not return,” but the dream came true. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquamam, and Cyborg came together to save the world from the army of Darkseid, master of Apokolips eager to take over the anti-life equation.

Colossal, spectacular, imposing, titanic, bombastic, pompous: some qualifiers that personify the magnitude of this epic with a heart and identity that did not falter under the pressure of a studio, thanks to the mettle of its creator. From the first to the last frame, we identify his cinema and credit him as a legitimate continuation of Man of Steel and Batman v Superman.

As promised, this is a completely different experience to that offered by the theatrical version, ridding itself of a sense of déjà vu. On this occasion, the plot deepens and expands the canvas where Zack Snyder portrays superheroes as the ‘modern incarnation of Greek mythology’.

The Justice League returned renewed on film for HBO Max. Photo: Warner

The story now acquires coherence, solidity and a development conducive to a spectacular climax. A dose of action, vibrant images, a sense of the epic, fun and rhythm that liven up the four hours of duration. Even when it goes through conventional passages, it gratifies the expectations of its followers and even displays the odd surprise.

It also expands the nightmare world for a sequel we will probably never see. A sunrise without sunset, an alpha without omega, but, finally, a pending debt for which we wait 3 years and we fight 4 more to see the light. As one unstoppable force, the artist and fans did justice to their cause. An unforgettable day of pride and victory, because no one can ever take it away from us.