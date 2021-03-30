Actually, Zack Snyder’s Justice League it is available through various digital platforms. It seems that it has been well received, at least better than the original version.

All thanks to a new editing job, and extra content that was added to it. Among the latter is an encounter between Batman and the Joker. A moment in which some have seen a somewhat ‘sexual’ tone and that has attracted a lot of attention.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League and his extras

It was the producer Deborah Snyder who talked about this addition to the movie, and that was in a recent interview. The interviewer began by saying ‘The Knightmare introduces an almost sexual tension between Batman and Joker’.

Immediately, he added ‘Are we reading too much on the scene or is it a fair interpretation of Bruce’s subconscious desires?’. Hearing the above, she expanded a bit about this addition.

After the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the sequel would come

The producer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League answered ‘listen, I think the fun and interesting part of Joker is that he’s seductive too, especially, I think, Jared’s version [Leto]’.

He continued saying ‘have this scene in the movie, because that’s the extra sequence that we shot. We did one take that we needed to get for another, and then we did this one. ‘.

The Batman and the Joker scene was a necessary thing

Deborah Snyder remembered that Zack He said ‘this will probably be my last chance to do it, and I can’t leave this universe without having a Joker / Batman scene’.

Subsequently, she stated ‘and just the story of what those two meant to each other. I think Zack always wanted to do it, that’s why we always had that Joker card that Batman had ‘. So it comes out that it is something that was always contemplated in the film.

He finished off saying ‘then the card: where did it come from? I think it’s a nice easter egg ‘. So the latter is just a reference for fans who waited a long time for Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

It’s certainly an interesting thing to listen to, and it explains very well how things were handled during production. A sequel to this film is not likely in the cinema, although in the comic the story could be different.

Source.



