Ostern is not far away, and anyone who, as a movie fan, is looking for something more contemporary from Hollywood than the inevitable TV reruns of “The Ten Commandments” or “Ben Hur”, will still not be in the cinema, but on Sky he can see what the latest cinematographic redemption fantasies look like. As it should be, it starts with the overthrow of the missionary hero, literally. In the seven-minute opening credits we see Superman fall, and just like in the Christian passion story, the world rifts at the moment of his death. For the next 225 minutes we watch it close again, including the resurrection of the deceased.

Almost four hours together. We have long since got used to series and the fact that by fragmenting thin stories you can stretch them to astonishing total lengths. Cinema scriptwriters know that, and when it comes to a subject that was already set to run wild in the original, you can imagine what will happen. When Zack Snyder, the biggest self-confessed superhero fan among Hollywood creators, set out five years ago to cannibalize Jack Kirby’s comic cycle “Fourth World”, which began in 1970 and ran for four years in various series, it wasn’t just the subject matter that was allowed Expect the epic. It’s about new gods and eternally living cosmic heroes, and the unlimited time budget of the latter was apparently an incentive for “Zack Snyder’s Justice League”, which is available from today on the Sky streaming service.

A film debacle on follow-up

“Justice League”? We’ve had it before, and it wasn’t that long ago. What is remembered is an informal debacle (FAZ of November 15, 2017), which unsuccessfully tried to transfer the recipe for success of the Marvel superhero films to the comic world of the competing publisher DC. Practically means: What the Avengers team is at Marvel, a troop of otherwise individually acting heroes who have to save the world together, that is called Justice League at DC, and it consists of much larger individualists. The most famous are Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman, supplemented by The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg. But the trick didn’t work, “Justice League” flopped. That will change.

Whereby we are not dealing with a remake, but with a kind of upcycling: something useful and new is formed from trash. Although it is also recycling, because Zack Snyder now wants to restore what was supposed to come out in 2017. At that time, the director, who in 2006 revolutionized the imagery of comic adaptations with “300” by adopting the narrative principle of constantly changing time expansions and accelerations from Japanese manga – a children’s cinema game using slow motion – and then presented it in 2009 with “Watchmen”, that he knew how to bring the group dynamics of superheroes to the screen, to retire shortly before the end of the shooting because of a death in the family.

Two directors as rivals

For him, none other than Joss Whedon, who had previously risen to a new star in Hollywood with two “Avengers” films, and was thus in the process of stealing Snyder’s reputation as a hero specialist. Accordingly, he believed he knew what to do better than his predecessor, had several scenes re-shot, reassembled the elements of Snyder’s script and cut the already finished material to a total length of less than two hours. The powerless Snyder saw it with horror, especially since his name continued to be mentioned as a director and henceforth was linked to the flop.