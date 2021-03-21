Zack Snyder’s remake of Justice League is currently one of the main talking points among fans of superhero comics. Although the film received mostly favorable reviews by specialized media and by DC fans, it is not part of the extended universe, according to the director.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Snyder revealed that when he began the process of finishing his original vision for the Justice League, Warner Bros officials indicated that the theatrical cut for the 2017 film would remain canon for DC Films. .

“Warner told me when I started the process that they consider the theatrical version the canon for the DC universe they want to build and that my version will always be one in an outside world outside of the canon. Sounds good to me, it’s your intellectual property, it’s your universe, your decision. When we made the movie, when the story was being written and developed, the plan was to make two more Justice League movies while these solo movies were emerging, “he stated.

Also, Snyder pointed out that the American company “has not expressed any interest” in making more feature films with him. However, the filmmaker makes light of this decision because he does not have “a burning desire to make another comic book movie.”

Among the director’s next projects are a movie for Netflix called Army of the dead and the possible start of filming a film entitled Horse latitudes.