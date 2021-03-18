The Justice League of Zack snyder It was the premiere most anticipated by fans of the DC Extended Universe and the result is giving something to talk about on social networks. Unlike the theatrical version, the film was a different experience, broadening the story seen and developing more of all the characters just as the director had promised.

What few expected is that its launch on HBO Max would be capable of collapsing the service. According to the Hindustan Times, the official HBO Asia account released a statement explaining that they were working on the issues and asking fans for patience. On the other hand, Downdetector reported 127 outages for the platform in general since 2 in the morning because of the live broadcast.

A few days before the premiere of Justice League, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film had been leaked due to an error by HBO Max in the United States. According to the medium, several users assured that they tried to see the new film Tom and Jerry. However, the streaming platform broadcast the superhero tape for an hour.

Whether it was a legitimate service error or a marketing strategy, the incident made headlines and raised expectations for seeing the film. After all, a success that will continue to be talked about for years to come.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat from catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.