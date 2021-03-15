Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to premiere this March 18 via HBO Max. The wait has been long, but fans of the DC Extended Universe will finally see what must have been the first encounter of the most iconic superheroes in history.

Expectations are high, as fans are aware of the latest news ahead of its release. In this scenario, the first reactions have provoked a mixed reception on the part of the critics, which gave the film a 75% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

Next, we share with you three negative and positive evaluations of the specialized critic.

John DeFore (The Hollywood Reporter): “Not even a good superhero movie (and this one isn’t) should be that long […] This new version of Justice League is superior to the previous one in some ways […] But the soul of the film, as it is presented now, has not improved ”.

Phil de Semlyen (Time Out): ”It is summarized in #LanzadLasEscenasEliminados; at least until a reimagined final climax that makes the biggest difference between the film and the one released in theaters [en 2017]”.

Tom Jorgensen (IGN): ”A vindication by the director and the fans who believed in this version […] Although not all news is essential […] it is difficult to emphasize how much Justice League has improved in this cut. “

Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Photo: Warner Bros

Owen Gleiberman (Variety): ”This Director’s cut is really a new movie. [Justice League] It’s rooted in comic book conventions, but it’s told with a bombast that trumps the Avengers franchise.

Karen Han (Slate): “Ridiculous, excessive and spectacular (…) He goes where other films do not dare and in a year with hardly any film premieres, it is impossible not to get carried away by his absolute dedication to the author’s vision” .

Peter Bradshaw (The Guardian): “It has an absurd but surreal touch (…) Snyder’s version may leave the viewer exhausted, but it is worth it. ‘Justice’ has been done.

Justice League – official synopsis

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an imminent threat from catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.