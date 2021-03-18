Zack Snyder’s long-awaited Justice League movie premiered this Thursday, March 18 on HBO Max to the joy not only of the fans, but of various directors and actors of the film industry who celebrated his arrival on social networks.

Through Twitter, Russo brothers they were the first to congratulate Zack Snyder on the release of the film. “From two superhero addicts to another, so excited that their vision has come true. Much respect. We will be watching along with everyone else, ”they commented.

The Russo brothers speak out on Twitter about Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Photo: Twitter / Russo Brothers capture

Also, the protagonist of Deadpool, Ryan reynolds, also shared a tweet to support the popular filmmaker’s new installment. Along with his publication, the actor attached a photograph showing his laptop and a bottle of Aviation Gin, his company’s alcoholic beverage.

Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, couldn’t help but send a few words to his movie partner. “What a long, painful and epic journey to this day, my friend. But you did it. So happy your vision is finally being shared with the world Zack Snyder. I can’t wait to see #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague. “

Matt Reeves comments on the movie Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Photo: Twitter / Matt Reeves capture

In other comments that were added were those of Marv Wolfman (Cyborg), Ray Fisher (The Justice League), Rob Liefeld (Deadpool), Zak Penny (The incredible Hulk) and Ray Porter (Darkseid).

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Trailer

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

The version of Justice League that hit theaters was not to the liking of the public and fans blamed Joss Whedon, the filmmaker who replaced Snyder after leaving the director’s chair due to family problems.

Thus, thousands of people started a campaign on social networks to release the original cut with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Three years later, her wishes came true.