The Justice League of Zack snyder had an enviable launch on HBO Max and fans of the DC Extended Universe couldn’t help but compare to the theatrical version directed by Joss Whedon. On the occasion of its premiere, we share the main differences that distinguish it from its predecessor.

Duration

Unlike the stage version, the Zack Snyder cut aspired to become a miniseries. However, it ended as a roughly four hour movie. Despite its length, the pace was maintained from start to finish. In addition, he managed to expand the story and develop the characters.

New characters

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Marciano Manhunter

Few know that Secretary of Defense Calvin Swanwickde, played by Harry Lennix, was Martian Manhunter. The character first appeared in Man of Steel and would eventually be introduced in his true alien form in Justice League.

Darkseid

The first scripts had planned a greater participation of Darkseid in the tape. In fact, he would also appear in the flashback to the battle for the Mother Boxes, but his presence was completely removed so as not to overshadow Steppenwolf.

Atom

Also known as Ryan Choi, he was a scientist at STAR Labs where he helped Doctor Silas Stone experiment with Mother Boxes. While the character didn’t adapt as his superhero alter ego in the original script, that changed in the Snyder cut.

Better developed characters

One of the advantages produced by the long duration was a greater introspection in the characters. Especially Cyborg (played by Ray Fisher), whose motivations and personal growth were fully enhanced in the new version.

Darker version without jokes

Zack Snyder is known to many fans to take his characters seriously, even if they are superheroes. Because of this, almost no one was surprised that the director announced the absence of various jokes.

It also had an R rating due to a vocabulary with more insults and explicit violence. The most notorious event, probably, was when Superman ripped a horn out of Steppenwolf with his heat vision.

What is the Justice League movie about?

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and the Flash to face a new threat. While this is an unprecedented formation of metahumans, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf’s arrival.