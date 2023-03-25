Currently the director zack snyder He has decided to get out of creating tapes based on the world of comics, and for now he is focused on his new production for Netflix by name rebel moon. Project that could be his greatest creation in a long time, and that apparently is not going to be limited by just expanding through the small screen.

This work that is planned to have its premiere in December of this year on the platform, it seems that it will continue its story with some sequels that promise a lot. And now his own snyder He commented in a show that things don’t stop there, because they would be planning a role-playing game totally based on his space opera.

This is what he recently said:

There’s one thing I’m having a really good time with, and I don’t know if I should talk about it, but it’s a crazy RPG game, it’s going to be a huge, intense, immersive experience. There’s a lot more to come, but I’ll just say that so far we’ve been talking about making the idea a reality. I’ve always wanted to do an RPG, and I’ve been told we can do something this big, or something ridiculously gigantic in scale.

For now, we will have to wait for more information on the films of Rebel Moon.

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: It’s no joke that Snyder has done very well since he stopped making superhero movies, this despite fans asking for him back. Still, it’s interesting to see him come out of this genre.