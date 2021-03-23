Zack snyder showed that his version of Justice league It had nothing to do with the one that made it to the movies, and this time the fans were enthusiastic about the result.

After seeing the success obtained, they began to speculate on the possibility that Warner revive the SnyderVerse with sequels to this film, although our hopes were soon extinguished.

Ann sarnoff assured that they will not make more movies of Justice league with Zack snyder, but the director revealed that he had everything ready to complete a trilogy and even had the titles.

Zack Snyder had a Justice League trilogy planned

In an interview with MTV News, revealed that he already had several titles in mind for the sequels of Justice league, which will not make it to the movies.

Apparently, the director had planned to close his trilogy with a style very similar to that of The Lord of the rings, where the entire DC universe would come together to fight Darkseid.

‘I’ll go look in my books, I probably wrote it, I do this for all the movies, probably like a title page that I tried. But yeah, it probably wasn’t going to be Justice League 2 and 3, is what I can tell you. ‘

The director wanted to finish his trilogy.

With the official pronouncement of Warner Bros. ensuring that they will have no more movies from Zack snyder, fans started a new campaign through social networks, this time to revive the SnyderVerse.

In the past they have proven that if they make enough noise, companies have no choice but to give the public what they ask for, so with enough pressure they could get new films.

We’ll see if the current plans of the production company convince DC fans, or if they will not have harsh criticism and pressure to bring back to Zack snyder.

