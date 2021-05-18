Zack Snyder surprised the public with 300, the epic film that innovated the war genre thanks to its overwhelming action sequences. After eight years, the fiction got a prequel and fans waited for a new installment to end the war.

In the podcast The fourth wall of The Playlist, the filmmaker revealed that he tried to make a third installment during the quarantine caused by the pandemic. However, the project took another course and distanced itself from the trilogy.

“During the pandemic, I made a deal with Warner Brothers and wrote what was going to be the final chapter of 300. But it became a different movie. I was writing this about Alexander the Great and ended up focusing on his relationship with Hephaestion, “he said.

Then Zack Snyder emphasized that it was a love story that really excited him, but was no longer related to the rest of the installments. However, Warner Bros did not give the green light to the director’s new idea.

“Is named Blood and ashes (Blood and ashes) and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with war. I would love to do it. [El estudio] He said no … you know, they’re not big fans of mine. It is what it is, ”he explained in this regard.

What is 300 about?

In 480 BC, there is a state of war between Persia, led by King Xerxes, and Greece. In the battle of Thermopylae, Leonidas, king of the Greek city of Sparta, leads his 300 brave soldiers against the large Persian army.