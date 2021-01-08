Justice league: Snyder cut It will premiere in a few months via HBO Max and thousands of people are eagerly awaiting its release. The miniseries will expand the story and add two new scenes, which will make it different from the 2017 feature film.

With the imminent arrival of production to the streaming service, Zack snyder gave an interview to the Comicbook portal, where he talked about the relevance of Superman’s black suit in his version of Justice League.

The filmmaker explained that the new outfit is not just for aesthetic reasons, as it is a representation of the Man of Steel’s personal progress.

“I was really always a great defender of black superman suit. I really wanted the black suit. It made sense to me because Superman is a notoriously non-growing character. He is like a rock and everything crashes against him ”.

“Superman had to, at every step, level up and learn something, and be something different. What I had planned was that Superman’s final step was his true return, or his true entry into what I would consider the classic Superman. “

“We don’t really get it in this movie, the classic Superman. I also feel like the black suit is a great time liner. If you see a flashback or a flash-forward, he with the black suit lets you know where they are in time because it is very particular for a particular arc, ”Snyder explained.

Justice league, Snyder cut – trailer

Justice league, Snyder cut – release date

The miniseries was originally scheduled to premiere in late 2021, but that changed thanks to the commitment and efficient work of the filmmaker. During the Deck the hall of justice, Snyder revealed that the fiction will premiere on March 25, 2021 through HBO Max.

Justice league – official synopsis

Inspired by Superman, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and the Flash to face a new threat. While this is an unprecedented formation of metahumans, it may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf’s arrival.