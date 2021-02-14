After the release of the second trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, thousands of fans believe that the possible success of the film will cause Warner Bros to authorize the production of a sequel.

However, this time the company does not plan to continue with the employment relationship it has with Snyder, as the director confessed in an interview with the Minutemen portal.

“The reality is, at least as far as I know, that there is no interest or appetite at Warner Bros to make more movies like this. But I also didn’t think that doing this, finishing the movie the way I wanted, could happen. So I have done the best that I have done creating this Justice League, bringing together each of the different personalities of each of the superheroes. A continuation is suggested in the film, and the idea of ​​creating a universe is still latent ”, explained the filmmaker.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Release Date

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It will premiere on March 18 in the United States on HBO Max. The launch date in Latin America is not yet scheduled by Warner Bros, but it is expected to be in June, the month in which the streaming service will arrive in the region.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – trailer

What will we see in Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

Zack Snyder revealed in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter that the feature film will be a completely new experience for audiences: “They probably only appreciated a quarter of what I did. I want to thank HBO and Warner Bros for this courageous gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized, ”stated the director.