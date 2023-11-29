













Zack Snyder stated that he played a lot of Fortnite until his wife complained to him about being online at 3:00 am | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









How much do you do it? Well, to the point of playing it at dawn and causing complaints from his wife. This filmmaker revealed it through an interview he had with a well-known media outlet about his new projects.

The theme of the hobby Fortnite Snyder’s story came up when the interviewer told him that he doesn’t have a balance between his work and his personal life, and the director admitted it. It is something that he extends to his current wife, Deborah Johnson.

We recommend: Collaboration between Lego and Fortnite is leaked, it will arrive during December.

So they asked him if he’s never tried tapping, an emotional release technique based on Asian acupressure. Zack Snyder commented that he had never tried it and then they proposed another idea to him.

Fountain: Warner Bros.

This was that his wife set him on the path of making pottery to relax. Then Snyder brought up the topic of this Battle Royale. According to this creative ‘I was currently playing too much Fortnite’.

To the above, he added “But it was also, you know, 3:00 in the morning, and my wife is like ‘Are you seriously playing Fortnite at 3 in the morning against 12-year-olds?'”. His love for this video game reached that point.

Director Zack Snyder manages to play the system and keep his soul while doing pretty much whatever he wants. Right now that means trying to make his ‘Rebel Moon’ space opera into a Netflix mega-franchise. https://t.co/26Od5VfuIu — WIRED (@WIRED) November 28, 2023

Zack Snyder is involved in several projects and some of them are with Netflix. One of these is Rebel Moonwhose first film will be released on December 22, 2023 on this service, and the next will be released on April 19, 2024.

Fountain: Netflix.

In the interview he talked about this film as well as his participation with DC Comics and the impact his films had. What is clear is that he will surely continue playing Fortnite despite what his wife says.

With details from WIRED. Apart from Zack Snyder and Fortnite We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)