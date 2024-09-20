300, the classic action film directed by Zack Snyder released in 2006 gave us more information about its possible return to the small screen

The classic action movie directed by Zack Snyder which was released in 2006, 300; will soon return to the small screen in the form of a television series. The director gave us more information about this new project.

Zack Snyder told “ComicBook” a lot of things about the new project he is working on, where we learned how the series of the universe of 300 It will be a prequel, that is, it will take place in the past of what was seen in the original film.

“We’re getting ready to dive in and get to work on it.it’s super fun, I love the world. Even in preliminary meetings, we’ve talked about things like, ‘What if this or that happened?’ It’s really fun to say, ‘Wow, that’s a really rich standard,'” Zack Snyder said.

We also know that the plot will likely surround King Leonidas and the Spartans before their war with the Xerxes, though we know little about the plot, as does Zack, since the series 300 still without a writer that Snyder likes.

Series of 300: Release date and production company

The 300 TV series doesn’t have a release date yet, but we can assume that it won’t take long to come out as it’s a project for the small screen, so we’ll surely have information about its release soon if Snyder has it planned, but with the way the leaks and announcements are going it doesn’t seem like it will take that long.

On the other hand, Zack Snyder could act as director and executive producer alongside his wife, Deborah Snyder; in search of a reliable writer, since the project still does not have one that Zack likes.

Finally, it is said that the original producers of the film 300 are in the process of returning, so this project aims to be something very similar in quality to what we saw with the classic action film in 2006.

Tell us, have you seen it yet? 300? No? Do it.