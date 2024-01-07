A few days ago the latest big movie was released. Zack Snyder, Rebel Moon, which was not well accepted by critics and neither by fans of the director in question, and that is because there are some abrupt cuts in the work that suggest that it was originally going to be much more complex. After the comments, the director made a comment that raised the eyebrows of those who were interested in a better product.

As commented by Snyder in a new interview, there is a Directors Cut of this film, which makes abrupt changes in what we are told and how they do it, which would change the way of thinking of those who harshly criticized the issue at the time. Added to that is that it would basically be a totally different film, and that makes the effect of Justice League return again, since the theatrical version was not liked but the director's version that was released on streaming was praised.

Here are some of the comments:

It is not an 'expanded version' of this film. It's almost like a different movie. It's almost a different universe that the R-rated version lives in than this movie. The reason is that it is very philosophical to shoot the director's version of a movie before finishing this version. All of my director's cuts exist in response to the things I was required to take out of the theatrical version, right? With Rebel Moon, that demand was never made. We knew this would be a PG-13 movie. In my heart of hearts, I always wanted it to be rated R, but you realize the scale and the cost of a movie and you say, 'Well, it's not 100% responsible to have that demand.

This is the synopsis:

When a colony at the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius, a young woman with a mysterious past is sent to find warriors from neighboring planets to help them stand up.

As for the reveal of this director's cut, no dates have yet been mentioned in this regard. Remember that the conventional version is available in Netflix.

Editor's note: I haven't seen the commercial version of this movie, but now that Snyder has talked about the director's cut, it will be better to wait for it to come out so as not to bother me at all. Let's hope it doesn't take a year to arrive, but a few months later.