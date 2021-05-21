Zack snyder It is usually in the focus of the press, and not only because of its films, but because of the peculiar messages that it seems to give through them.

For a long time, the director was criticized for promoting a right-wing ideology and on some occasions he was accused of reproducing misogynistic, homophobic and even fascist behavior.

Interestingly, it seems that Zack snyder It is not how they paint it, or at least that is what he assured in a recent publication where he commented that he considers himself liberal and supports inclusion.

Recently The Guardian He published an article where various followers and even actors asked him questions on various topics.

The interesting thing came when the actress Sarah polley, who we saw in The dawn of the Dead, questioned him about the background of his films and the accusations about having a right-wing ideology.

Despite the criticism received in the past, Zack snyder revealed that it is considered ideal and even that it is in favor of inclusion.

‘My vote is a Democrat! I am a true lover of individual rights. I have always been a great advocate for women’s rights and their right to choose, and I have always been surrounded by powerful women. And of course, I am a great defender of the rights of all ethnic groups and walks of life. I would say that I am a very liberal guy. I want to make sure that everyone is heard and that they feel included. I don’t have a right-wing political agenda. People see what they want. For me, that was certainly not the point. ‘

Sucker Punch was accused of being misogynistic.

This statement contradicts what many critics have pointed out about the films of Zack snyder, where they assure that there are fascist, racist and even xenophobic messages.

What do you think? Do you think the director is pretending not to get into controversy?

