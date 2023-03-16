The person responsible for controversial films in the DC universe such as batman vs superman, The Man of Steel and The Justice League is showing signs of life that could herald the return of the call snyderverseThe funny thing is that the director has a lot of work with Netflix.

Zack Snyder has shared an enigmatic sneak peek at DC on Twitter. In the video, which can be seen below, a distorted song is heard with a voice-over -no less than that of Darkseid saying, “mark the date, April 28-30.”

Snyder titled the video “#fullcircle” which can be translated as “closing the cycle”. Darkseid is the great villain of the League of Justice of Zack Snyder and had a prominent role in the director’s scrapped plans for the Justice League 2 and 3. Although the exact meaning of this video is unknown, considering that the date is for an entire weekend, it seems likely that this is a convention of some kind, although it remains unclear. The campaign to Restore the SnyderVerse -also known as making the aftermath of the League of Justice discarded, as well as other projects such as the film Batman of Ben Affleck – remains strong online, though the newly appointed co-CEO of DC Studios, James Gunnhas closed the discussion on selling the universe to Netflix.

“I have to say this is the craziest hashtag since 1) Netflix has not expressed such interest (although we have discussed other things) and 2) Zack hasn’t expressed any interest and seems to be happy doing what he’s doing (and, yes, we’ve talked too),” he wrote. Gunn On twitter.

Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran have also recently unveiled the first phase of their slate of films from DCtitled Chapter One: Gods and Monstersalthough according to Gunnless than half of Chapter One. Meanwhile, snyder he has a lot on his plate with Netflix. rebel mooninspired by an old project of Star Warswill arrive on the platform in December, while Army of the Dead 2 is also under development. It seems that we will have to wait for the end of April or for more “tracks” to be released.

Via: Game Radar